NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 23,175 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,204,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $17,214,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,031,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $7,116,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $133.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

