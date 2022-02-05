NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

