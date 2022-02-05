NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 10,335 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.14% of Compass Diversified worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 34.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CODI. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CODI stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.