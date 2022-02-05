NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 105,607 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,607 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,003 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

