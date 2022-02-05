NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,403,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.2% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 57.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $285.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.53. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.29.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

