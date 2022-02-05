NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 14,887 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,887 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of TEGNA worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

