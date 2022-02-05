NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 15,285 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Methode Electronics worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEI opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.22. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

