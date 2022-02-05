NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 17,725 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,725 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Radian Group worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Radian Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,345,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,834,000 after acquiring an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Radian Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,155,000 after acquiring an additional 835,912 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

In other Radian Group news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

