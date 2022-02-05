NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 2,978 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of Fabrinet worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 19.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fabrinet by 9.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

NYSE:FN opened at $99.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.91 and a 200 day moving average of $106.98. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.