NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 3,505 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $87.91 and a one year high of $141.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -342.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $76,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $42,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $356,627 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

