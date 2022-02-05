NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 5,410 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.11% of SPX worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SPX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the second quarter valued at $238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SPX by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPX by 194.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.77. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other SPX news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

