NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 67,307 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,307 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Commercial Metals worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $26,664,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 62.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,466,000 after acquiring an additional 486,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,070,000 after acquiring an additional 485,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2,533.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 408,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,123,000 after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMC opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

