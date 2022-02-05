NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 9,343 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ABM Industries worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 226,582 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 200,082 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ABM Industries by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:ABM opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

