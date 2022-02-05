NFTb Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One NFTb coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NFTb has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. NFTb has a market cap of $15.06 million and $613,102.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTb alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00051646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.43 or 0.07249987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00054083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,481.89 or 1.00199989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00053252 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006587 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.