NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will announce $20.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $77.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $78.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.22 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NGM opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,165,350. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 437,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

