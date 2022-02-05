NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will announce $20.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $77.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $78.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.22 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NGM opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,165,350. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 437,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.