Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,031 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth $212,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $94.84 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 and sold 11,563 shares worth $1,047,156. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCBS. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

