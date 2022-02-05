Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,617 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 8,273.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 210,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,289,000 after purchasing an additional 156,569 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nielsen by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 361,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 217,196 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

NLSN opened at $18.39 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

