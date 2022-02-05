NKN Market Capitalization Achieves $184.15 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. NKN has a total market capitalization of $184.15 million and $40.54 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NKN has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00137251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.90 or 0.00189576 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00031559 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.86 or 0.07253638 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About NKN

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

