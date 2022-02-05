Node Runners Hits 1-Day Volume of $82.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Node Runners has a market cap of $517,671.83 and approximately $82.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for $21.06 or 0.00050615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042936 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00111399 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

NDR is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars.

