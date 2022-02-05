Noir Hits Market Capitalization of $102,487.62 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $102,487.62 and $213.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noir has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.00193214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00031889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.00382116 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00067737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,481,943 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

