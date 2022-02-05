Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $26,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $917,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,567,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100,346 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

NSC opened at $270.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.61 and its 200-day moving average is $270.71. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.