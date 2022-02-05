Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) versus Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Head to Head Contrast

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northrim BanCorp and Eastern Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastern Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eastern Bankshares has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.16%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Northrim BanCorp.

Dividends

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastern Bankshares pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 27.41% 15.83% 1.52% Eastern Bankshares 24.62% 4.86% 0.97%

Volatility and Risk

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Eastern Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $136.87 million 1.98 $37.52 million $6.00 7.28 Eastern Bankshares $628.31 million 6.24 $154.66 million $0.90 23.31

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Northrim BanCorp. Northrim BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Eastern Bankshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for 1-4 family residential properties. The company was founded on December 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

