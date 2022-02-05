NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of NOV worth $22,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NOV by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of NOV by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 59.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NOV by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,990,000 after acquiring an additional 385,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NOV stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

