Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Novan posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Novan stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.02. 91,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,059. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,325,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,946,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.