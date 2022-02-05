Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Declares $1.18 Annual Dividend

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.175 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Novartis has increased its dividend payment by 8.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Novartis has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Novartis to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

NVS stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Novartis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Novartis by 10.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

