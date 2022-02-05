Nsure.Network Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Nsure.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nsure.Network has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Nsure.Network has a market cap of $312,425.05 and $861,267.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00042797 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00110393 BTC.

Nsure.Network Coin Profile

Nsure.Network is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network . The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Buying and Selling Nsure.Network

