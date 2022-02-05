O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Brokerages expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to post $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

