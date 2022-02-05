O3Swap (O3) Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.68 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00051059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.51 or 0.07216173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,453.81 or 0.99962084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052651 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006492 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

