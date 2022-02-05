Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.90.

OCDGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ocado Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.