Oddz Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and $2.45 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.61 or 0.07262206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00055047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,665.70 or 1.00074059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

