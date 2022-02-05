OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,997,000 after purchasing an additional 878,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after buying an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,884,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,431,000 after buying an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.