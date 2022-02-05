Oikos (OKS) Price Up 6.1% This Week

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $686,622.98 and approximately $7,511.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oikos has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00051822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.53 or 0.07267879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,489.27 or 1.00128244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006591 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.