OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000.

Shares of PSMJ stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.

