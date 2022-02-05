Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. 127,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,342. The stock has a market cap of $401.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $14.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.