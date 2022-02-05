Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.29% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

