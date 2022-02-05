Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Saturday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 7042372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

OHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 120,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

