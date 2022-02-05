Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Saturday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 7042372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.
OHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.
In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:OHI)
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
