OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 16,200 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.7% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.19% of Boston Scientific worth $115,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Amundi bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,761,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 131.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,615 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 371.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,726,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,727 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

