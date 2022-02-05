OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 302,600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,600 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.7% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $116,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $333,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

