OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) by 180.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,156 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.55% of Pioneer Merger worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 5.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACX stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

