OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,516,502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 2.4% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.21% of TJX Companies worth $166,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,979,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,275,619,000 after purchasing an additional 537,935 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,183,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,023,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,753,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $994,663,000 after purchasing an additional 733,392 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

