OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after acquiring an additional 418,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,891,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,436,504,000 after acquiring an additional 190,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

