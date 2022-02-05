OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 38,800 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.9% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.10% of Accenture worth $201,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Accenture by 27,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Accenture by 40.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 193,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $216,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,991 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $347.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.68. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $244.44 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.