OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311,457 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up about 2.6% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.28% of Bank of Montreal worth $180,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $75,641,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,780,000 after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMO opened at $116.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.34. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 45.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

