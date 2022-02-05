OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

