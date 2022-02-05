OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $108.68 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,356 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.6% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Sherwin-Williams worth $108,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 65,088 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

Shares of SHW opened at $281.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.