OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $124.58 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,554 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises about 1.8% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Otis Worldwide worth $124,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

