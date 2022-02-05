OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $231.38 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,095 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.4% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $231,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

NYSE TMO opened at $594.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $621.41 and its 200 day moving average is $594.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.