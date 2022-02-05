OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $27.25 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $27,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB opened at $247.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.83 and its 200-day moving average is $235.43. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.99 and a 1-year high of $257.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.