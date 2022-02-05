OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Amundi acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $494,011,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,538 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $19,949,889. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $112.18 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.