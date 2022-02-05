OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 65.7% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 49.6% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $242.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

